Shaquille Johnson of #Fayetteville won a $421,434 #Cash5 jackpot! “My heart was beating so fast,” Johnson recalled. “I just froze.” His ticket was from Short Stop on Morganton Road. Johnson plans to buy a car and house with his prize. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/HcUmtQrxHK pic.twitter.com/BsD92GrNHE