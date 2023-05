Colette Owens of #Clayton said she’s dreamed for years of attending a Notre Dame football game and now that dream can come true after winning a $147,894 #Cash5 jackpot. “It’s one of those things on the bucket list we’ve always wanted to do,” Owens said. https://t.co/LuDSx9W5Pv pic.twitter.com/7VA66N3ZoU