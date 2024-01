A final farewell for Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.



We hope you join us at 11 tonight on @WXII as we look back on a very, very emotional day for the city of Greensboro.



Sgt. Nix, we have it from here. 💙



Story: https://t.co/wxQicFEtXW pic.twitter.com/cmngnRVKn9