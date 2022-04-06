El mes de abril llegó intenso con varios conciertos en Charlotte y aquí te mostramos una lista de los mejores y dónde conseguir los boletos, incluyendo el de Bon Jovi y Billy Joel.
8 de abril - Bon Jovi
Dónde: Spectrum Center
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: Desde $19.50 a $750
8 de abril - Erin & The Wildfire
Dónde: Evening Muse
Hora: 10:30 PM
Boletos: De $10 a $12
9 de abril - Slackers
Dónde: Neighborhood Theatre
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $20 y $30
11 de abril - John Mayer
Dónde: Spectrum Center
Hora: 7:30 PM
Boletos: $44.50 a $299.50
15 de abril - Béla Fleck
Dónde: Knight Theater
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $29.50 a $74.50
21 de abril - Saba
Dónde - The Underground
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $25
23 de abril - Billy Joel
Dónde: Bank of America Stadium
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $109.50 a $159.50
27 de abril - MNDSGN, Contour, Cyanca
Dónde: Snug Harbor
Hora: 9:30 PM
Boletos $18 a $20
29 de abril al 1 de mayo - Tuck Fest
Dónde: U.S. National Whitewater Center
Es gratis
30 de abril - Kenny Chensey
Dónde : Bank of America Stadium
Hora: 5 PM
Boletos: Desde $50 hasta $679.50