El mes de abril llegó intenso con varios conciertos en Charlotte y aquí te mostramos una lista de los mejores y dónde conseguir los boletos, incluyendo el de Bon Jovi y Billy Joel.

8 de abril - Bon Jovi

Dónde: Spectrum Center
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: Desde $19.50 a $750

8 de abril - Erin & The Wildfire

Dónde: Evening Muse
Hora: 10:30 PM
Boletos: De $10 a $12

9 de abril - Slackers

Dónde: Neighborhood Theatre
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $20 y $30

11 de abril - John Mayer

Dónde: Spectrum Center
Hora: 7:30 PM
Boletos: $44.50 a $299.50

15 de abril - Béla Fleck

Dónde: Knight Theater
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $29.50 a $74.50

21 de abril - Saba

Dónde - The Underground
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $25

23 de abril - Billy Joel

Dónde: Bank of America Stadium
Hora: 8 PM
Boletos: $109.50 a $159.50



27 de abril - MNDSGN, Contour, Cyanca

Dónde: Snug Harbor
Hora: 9:30 PM
Boletos $18 a $20

29 de abril al 1 de mayo - Tuck Fest

Dónde: U.S. National Whitewater Center
Es gratis

Tuck Fest
El Tuck Fest se realizará en tres fechas. (Foto: Tuck Fest)

30 de abril - Kenny Chensey

Dónde : Bank of America Stadium
Hora: 5 PM
Boletos: Desde $50 hasta $679.50

