WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/4/21 @ 6:14 PM, inside Burger King located @ 1661 Linden Blvd two unidentified individuals assaulted an employee while displaying a knife. @NYPD73PCT Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/k2EGVBPKGf