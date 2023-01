WANTED ROBBERY: On 1/15/23 @ 7:30 PM, Pitkin Ave & Euclid Ave station @NYPD75PCT the unidentified individual approached an 80-yr-old victim sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance, choked him & forcibly removed his property. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/U4LKGZxEGK