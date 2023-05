Audrey Woodard of #RockyMount won a #LuckyForLife $25,000 a year for life prize! “I was so excited I was driving in my car and screaming all the way to work,” Woodard laughed. Her ticket was from @CircleKStores on N. Wesleyan Blvd. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/gTw7q8MSYf pic.twitter.com/6wBdirbslM