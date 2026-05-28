The largest immigration operation in North Carolina’s history, Charlotte’s Web, marked a before and after for thousands of immigrants and for the city’s residents. In November 2025, the consequences of a policy that dehumanizes minorities became painfully visible, as did the aggressiveness of armed agents against civilians and the fear that gripped affected families. In the midst of that dark moment, the solidarity of Charlotte residents came to light. The City Council did not want to be left behind, but its support amounted to little more than good intentions diluted in a fog of absurd bureaucratic regulations.

Humanitarian crisis in Charlotte

Although there are still no official figures, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), more than 1,300 people were arrested in mid-November. There is abundant testimonial and video evidence of aggressive detentions carried out by Border Patrol (CBP) agents, primarily against Latinos. A class-action lawsuit is pending on the matter. As if that were not enough, for weeks the relatives of those arrested lived in anguish, not knowing anything about their loved ones.

Amid this environment, straight out of a dystopian horror movie, thousands of immigrants decided not to leave their homes. They stopped going to medical appointments, to work, to buy food, or to church. Many did not send their children to school. However, bills do not wait. A humanitarian crisis emerged involving access to food and the lack of resources to pay for basic services or housing.

Acts of solidarity

Crowds took to the streets to reject these arrests. Brave citizens, risking their own safety, confronted immigration officers and organized efforts to warn others about the presence of agents in the streets.

Multiple organizations mobilized to ease the overwhelming demand for aid spreading through areas heavily populated by the Latino community, known in Charlotte as “corridors of opportunity.” The Charlotte City Council saw an opportunity to shine.

Charlotte offered “rapid assistance to the hardest-hit households”

On Nov. 21, the Council announced it would allocate $100,000 in emergency assistance to help households affected by the economic instability caused by the immigration operations pay rent and utility bills. We all thought they were referring to immigrants, but we were mistaken.

“This approach allows us to provide rapid assistance to the hardest-hit households and aligns with City Council priorities related to housing stability,” City Manager Marcus D. Jones said at the time.

Everyone applauded. The gesture dominated media headlines, and local leaders projected an aura of solidarity. But, as often happens, once the lights go out and words are supposed to become actions, things can change.

The help never arrived

Some representatives of the organizations that were supposedly going to distribute the aid learned about it through the press. There was no clear or transparent communication about who could receive the much-needed assistance.

Crisis Assistance Ministry (CAM), the organization that was supposed to manage the funds, told us it never received a single cent. The City claimed that very few people had enrolled in the program and quietly shut it down in February. Let’s be clear: there was no shortage of people in need, but rather a lack of political will.

Among the requirements disclosed away from the cameras was that, in order to receive the funds, affected individuals needed to have a valid Social Security number. In other words, undocumented immigrants did not qualify for the aid that had supposedly been announced for them.

What makes empty gestures dangerous is not only that they solve nothing, but that they give the public the illusion that “something is being done,” delaying real and structural solutions. Meanwhile, immigrant families continue to be ignored.

Find this article in Spanish here.