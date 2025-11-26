Charlotte Tells Its Immigrants: You Are Not Alone

In mid-November, Charlotte experienced the most violent and wide-ranging immigration operation in its history. Nearly 400 people were arrested. And although authorities repeatedly claim they were targeting “the worst of the worst,” so far, only about 20 of the detained immigrants have been identified as having criminal records. About the other 95 percent, there is only silence. Fear paralyzed areas frequented by Latinos. However, amidst the turmoil, the city revealed its compassionate side.

“The worst of the worst”

Let’s be clear. No one wants criminals on the streets. If the Trump administration’s true interest is to catch criminals, it can coordinate specific actions with local police, the DEA, or the FBI, as it has done on other occasions. This action is clearly political; it seeks to “punish” cities and states led by Democrats. This is not conjecture — these were the president’s own words.

Hundreds of innocent people were detained, hundreds of families were separated without valid cause; businesses and churches were paralyzed, and many classrooms were left empty. The Charlotte’s Web operation did not bring safety, but fear to the city’s Latino sectors. To cope with the weight of conscience in the face of this irrefutable reality, supporters of suffering justify the arrests with the fallacy that all undocumented immigrants are criminals.

“When people who do not legally reside in our country commit crimes or violate our immigration laws, they represent a direct threat to the safety of our neighborhoods,” wrote Gregory K. Bovino, Commander of General Operations CA of the Border Patrol.

Violations of immigration laws are not criminal, but civil. Immigrants are not a threat. They commit fewer crimes, are incarcerated less, and report more crimes when they are victims.

There were those on social media who celebrated the pain of hundreds of innocent families. Some proved incapable of experiencing empathy, so long as they could continue the narrative of their supreme leader. Others displayed a sickening disdain for their fellow human beings, rejoicing that there were fewer people in supermarkets or less traffic on the streets during the operations. Fortunately, those frivolous minds are few.

Charlotte showed the best of its people

In the midst of the emergency, the organization Siembra NC held several training sessions to enable American citizens to protect their immigrant neighbors. More than 2,400 people attended in-person trainings in Charlotte, Hickory, and Gastonia.

During the raids, masked agents, armed to the teeth, could be seen being confronted by civilians who, with whistles, chants, and shouts, condemned and documented the abuses committed by federal officials.

Various spontaneous demonstrations sprouted like flowers after the storm. Thousands took to the streets in different areas to express their rejection of the Border Patrol’s presence in the city and their solidarity with the immigrant community. Students from several schools raised their voices as a testament to hope for the future of this nation.

Several social organizations became active; many community and faith leaders worked — and continue to work — exhausting days to coordinate resources to help those affected. The Charlotte City Council allocated funds to provide support.

Immigrants: We are not alone

Although federal agents were only “following orders,” and despite arriving under the excuse of going after “the worst of the worst,” the reality is that Charlotte showed its noblest face — one of solidarity, brotherhood, and unity. The city sends a message to immigrants: We are not alone.