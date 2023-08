3️⃣ #NCLottery players won big in last night's #MegaMillions drawing! A player won $10,000 with a ticket sold at Philomena Inc. on S Church St in #Burlington. Another won $10,000 with a ticket sold at Murphy USA on Lincolnton Hwy in #Cherryville. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/adB9nnVXEt