Johnny Zinnerman of #Hoffman began celebrating after a $250,000 win! “I jumped up and threw my hands in the air,” he said. His 20X The Cash ticket was from Hoffman Mini Mart on U.S. 1. Zinnerman plans to use his prize on home repairs. Congrats! #NCLottery https://t.co/r5iWIFkxBr pic.twitter.com/xPnhtFlSYM