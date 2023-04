🚨ARREST🚨



48yo Mark Melton of Cherryville NC was arrested on April 1 after he broke into several🚗in a hospital parking lot & then stole property from a nurse's break room inside the hospital



A victim's AirTag helped lead 👮‍♂️to Melton.



Add'l info here: https://t.co/g1HeTUXXcD pic.twitter.com/7Lmzx8669y