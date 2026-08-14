Why Did the Forest Service Request an Immigration Raid?

In the summer, Wilson Creek, within Pisgah National Forest, is a popular destination for Latino families. People cooking, children playing, and swimmers in the water were typical scenes on a weekend there. All of that changed on July 26, when it became the setting for an unusual immigration operation that ended with 13 people being detained. What is most unusual is that the raid was reportedly requested by the U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina. Why did they do it there?

According to Lindsay Williams, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), this was the first recent collaboration between the agency and the Forest Service in North Carolina. He said the initial request came from Forest Service officers, not from ICE.

The operation involved ICE, the Forest Service, and the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told La Noticia that the operation, carried out with military-like precision, felt like an “ambush”.

Why Did the Forest Service Call ICE?

According to its website, the Forest Service’s mission is to “Care for the land and serve people” by protecting and sustainably managing national forests and grasslands. Its work includes conserving natural resources, responding to community needs, supporting landowners and local governments in caring for their lands, promoting rural economic development, advancing scientific research, and providing assistance. Although it is a federal agency, it does not have the authority to enforce immigration laws.

The Forest Service says that collaborating with other agencies is part of its routine operations, generally involving traffic safety, search and rescue, arson, drugs, and the theft of natural resources. However, participating in immigration raids is unusual.

With this in mind, La Noticia asked the Forest Service: What motivated you to request an operation with ICE at Wilson Creek and not somewhere else? Were you looking for a specific person, or were you seeking random arrests? Does the agency plan to request similar raids in other national forests in North Carolina in the future?

The response we received was evasive and unclear.

“Forest Service law enforcement is dedicated to keeping the national forests safe and secure for the American people. While our officers have no authority to enforce immigration law, the Forest Service complies with all executive orders and administration polices directing cooperation with agencies tasked with immigration enforcement. For officer safety and to protect the integrity of investigations, the Forest Service is unable to provide comment regarding future law enforcement operations,” the agency said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that all 13 individuals were arrested for being unlawfully present in the country. It did not indicate whether they had criminal records.

Seeking to Increase Deportation Numbers

Activists point out that the people who were at Wilson Creek that summer Sunday were not gang members or dangerous criminals. They were families enjoying the summer without harming anyone.

Among those detained were asylum seekers and people who were waiting for their “Green Card.” What was seen, however, were terrified children and families separated in order to meet a quota for immigration arrests.

Let’s admit it: authorities chose that location for an immigration raid because it was frequented by Latinos. If anyone is looking for an example of what it means to enforce the law through racial profiling, the arrests at Wilson Creek are a prime example.

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