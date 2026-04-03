Program for Immigrant Children Confronts Fear with Solidarity

It is an uneven fight, like the story of David and Goliath. For the past year, a preschool program for immigrant children in Charlotte has faced hard blows inflicted by the federal government. Despite budget cuts and being surrounded by armed agents, ourBRIDGE for KIDS remains steadfast in its mission to serve the most vulnerable.

Funding for Program Serving Immigrant Children Threatened

This nonprofit organization was created to help immigrant and refugee children adapt to their new country and the education system. OurBRIDGE for KIDS opened its doors in Charlotte in 2014 with 35 students.

By 2025, it had 250 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, representing 27 different countries. The organization offers free after-school programs, individualized English tutoring, homework assistance, and even provides dinner to the children. It also offers summer programs and cultural activities.

A significant portion of ourBRIDGE for KIDS’ funding comes from federal programs such as the 21st Century Community Learning Centers. That changed on June 30, 2025, when the Department of Education announced the indefinite withholding of more than $6 billion intended for school programs. OurBRIDGE for KIDS was expecting to receive $826,000 from those funds.

A coalition of 24 states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration over the funding freeze, and the funds were ultimately released at the end of July.

Armed Agents Surround Preschool

In November 2025, agents from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) were deployed in Charlotte, carrying out hundreds of arrests, especially in areas frequented by Latinos. Immigrant families turned to ourBRIDGE for KIDS for help.

“It was a huge blow to our community. People were afraid to go out to buy medicine for their sick children. I spoke with a mother who needed diapers for her baby and also for an adult at home. There were families who weren’t eating dinner out of fear of going out to buy food,” recalls Salma Villarreal, executive director of ourBRIDGE for KIDS.

“We asked the community for resources so we could support families, and the response was incredible—cars lined up almost down the street to drop off donations,” she adds. “We had more than 500 volunteers delivering food to homes, formula, diapers, wipes, and other supplies.”

The tension experienced in mid-November in Charlotte was deeply felt within the organization. Both ourBRIDGE for KIDS offices at the Charlotte Is Home Center and its campus on Shamrock Drive in the eastern part of the city saw the presence of about twenty heavily armed agents.

“They made the decision to come here with the intention of scaring our people, but all they did was make us stronger and more committed to what we were doing,” Villarreal says.

They Overcame Fear with Solidarity

Beyond the fear sparked by the presence of federal agents, the director of ourBRIDGE for KIDS highlights that those moments of anxiety brought out an overwhelming response of solidarity across the city.

“We had children, adults, even seniors packing boxes and delivering supplies. Our own community members who were impacted were donating—we had affected businesses donating goods to support the community. It was a 100% community effort. The whole city stood up and said: We’re going to protect our people, defend our city, and show love, care, and support for our neighbors. We are not going to leave them alone during this moment,” she says.

Although four months have passed since Operation Charlotte’s Web, the organization continues working to address its aftermath.

“We have therapists who help and work with the children, especially those who were most impacted,” concludes Salma Villarreal.

Find this article in Spanish here.