We Are Just Days Away from the Start of Historic Elections

It almost sounds like a cliché when, in every electoral cycle, an analyst or leader says that these will be the most important elections in history. However, what is at stake now makes us think that this time, more than ever, it is true. The country is about to enter the midterm election period. The future of the United States—and of a large part of the world—is in our hands.

In 2026, seats in the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives will be contested. This will determine the composition of Congress. After the first year of Donald Trump’s administration, the country must decide whether to continue with a president without political restraints or to impose a legislative check.

Additionally, North Carolina will elect its entire state legislature, some state judicial offices, and multiple local offices.

Federal offices

North Carolina plays a decisive role in these elections. After multiple ideological clashes with the president, Republican Senator Thom Tillis decided not to seek reelection, leaving a vacancy that will be contested between former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and Republican Michael Whatley. So far, Cooper has raised nearly twice as much in campaign donations and has led Whatley in early polls.

In addition, North Carolina will elect 14 lawmakers to the U.S. House of Representatives—one representative for each congressional district in the state. At present, Republicans hold 10 seats and Democrats four. However, this could change due to the recent redistricting that favors Republicans.

State legislature

North Carolina House of Representatives: One representative is elected from each of the 120 districts of the state House. One of the races drawing the most attention is the reelection of Democratic Representative Carla Cunningham from District 106. She has served 7 terms but has faced harsh criticism for supporting the override of the governor’s veto and for making derogatory statements about immigrants.

In the Democratic primaries (March 3), Cunningham will face other candidates, such as Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler, who has the backing of Governor Josh Stein.

To complete the picture of the North Carolina General Assembly, this year one senator will be elected from each of the 50 districts of the state Senate. Currently, Republican lawmakers hold the majority.

State judiciary (statewide)

North Carolina Supreme Court: In 2026, one associate justice is scheduled to be elected statewide.

North Carolina Court of Appeals: Three judges will be elected.

Local offices

Among other local offices are the district attorney, the clerk of Superior Court, county commissioners, sheriff, and school boards, among others.

Important dates for the primary elections

February 6: Voter registration deadline.

Voter registration deadline. February 12: In-person early voting begins.

In-person early voting begins. February 17: Deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Deadline to request an absentee ballot. February 28: In-person early voting ends.

In-person early voting ends. March 3: Primary Election Day.

For more information, please visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website: ncsbe.gov

The Latino vote

Latinos are a diverse group, with different perspectives and needs. Given how closely contested the various races are, it would be a serious mistake for parties to take this group of voters for granted—or worse, to ignore it.

This community is the true “swing” group, the decisive element when it comes to determining a close electoral race. We cannot make the historic mistake of being indifferent to this historic opportunity to change the local and national political landscape.

Find this article in Spanish here.