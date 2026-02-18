The Future of Journalism Is Bilingual, Local, and Community-Driven

Journalism is at a turning point — and at the Knight Media Forum 2026, that shift felt tangible. In session after session, leaders confronted the pressures facing newsrooms while spotlighting the opportunities ahead: stronger community ties, renewed First Amendment focus, and the undeniable rise of Spanish-language and Latino-focused media. The forum revealed a deeper signal about where influence, investment, and attention are moving next. Here are my most important takeaways and reflections from a gathering that made one thing clear: the future of news will be more community-centered and more inclusive than ever.

Attending the 2026 forum was a privilege. While the schedule was intense, the effort was well worth it. We forged many new connections and strengthened existing relationships with partners who support us and whose growth we take pride in fostering.

Beyond the networking, the conference served as a powerful reminder of the vital role journalism plays in protecting democracy and the First Amendment. This theme was woven into many discussions—and even one of the "swag" reflected it. I particularly loved the pair of socks provided to attendees that proudly stated: "I love the First Amendment."

As the leadership team of La Noticia, an independent Spanish-language news and information organization based in Charlotte, NC, my son Alvaro José and I were particularly impressed by how the organizers bridged this democratic mission with the importance of the Latino community. Several highlights stood out:

Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of the Knight Foundation, set a meaningful tone by opening her official remarks in Spanish to kick off the conference.

Silvia Rivera (MacArthur Foundation) also began the session she organized with Natalia Gonzalez (Knight Foundation) on the Spanish-language news ecosystem in Spanish.

Powerful insights from leaders like Jorge Ramos, Javier Marín, Maritza Felix, and Giovanna Torres Nieves.

This shift in focus is significant. Perhaps this attention was influenced by the current cultural moment—like the NFL selecting Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show—or is just a well-deserved recognition of the Latino community's demographics.

As the fastest-growing group in the U.S. with a median age of 31, Latinos have decades of peak productivity and consumption ahead of them. With an annual purchasing power now reaching $3.6 trillion, the U.S. Latino market is a powerhouse. If U.S. Latinos were a standalone economy, they would rank among the largest in the world—making their access to trusted, democratic journalism more essential than ever.

The Knight Media Forum 2026 confirmed something we at La Noticia have believed for years: journalism is strongest when it is community-centered, inclusive, and grounded in democratic values. The growing recognition of Spanish-language media and Latino audiences is not a trend — it is the future. We remain committed to delivering trusted, accessible reporting that unites, empowers, and protects our community. If you believe in independent, community-driven journalism that gives voice to Latino experiences and defends the public’s right to know, we invite you to support this mission. Donate to La Noticia and help us continue doing the work that democracy and our community deserve.

