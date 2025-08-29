Municipal Elections: Voting Shows You Care About Your Community

Historically speaking, municipal elections usually have the lowest voter turnout compared to midterms or presidential elections. This indifference is extremely dangerous, since these elections determine the policies that will directly affect the place where you live. Will we be able to overcome apathy this time?

Even though Charlotte is the largest city in the state, manages a multi-billion-dollar budget, and has hundreds of community programs, in the 2023 municipal primaries, less than 5% of the nearly half a million registered voters exercised their right. This is shameful.

Municipal Elections

Local primary elections will be held on Tuesday, September 9, in municipalities such as Rural Hall, Tobaccoville in Forsyth County, Sanford in Lee, and the city of Charlotte in Mecklenburg.

The early voting period is underway and will run until Saturday, September 6. The general elections will take place on Tuesday, November 4.

There are still people who, despite being eligible to vote, choose not to for one reason or another. Below, we explore some of the common concerns that prevent many Latinos from going to the polls.

1) “I don’t like politics”

More than 2,000 years ago, the Greek philosopher Aristotle asserted that human beings are what he called zoon politikon—that is, political animals—distinguished from other species by their ability to relate politically, to create societies, and to organize life in cities.

According to Aristotle, all human beings are by nature political. This concept remains relevant because we all engage in politics when we pay taxes, when we use public services, and when we express an opinion about the system we live in. In fact, when a person says, “I don’t like politics,” they are making a political statement.

If politics is part of our nature, it makes sense that we take action through voting and not let others decide for us on issues as important as immigration reform, taxes, health insurance, and more.

2) “My vote doesn’t really count”

There is abundant evidence that contradicts this statement. Let’s look at just two examples: In the 2000 election, candidate George W. Bush became president thanks to 537 votes in a single Florida precinct. That small group of people (equivalent to a neighborhood) shaped the future of the country—and much of the world—for the next eight years.

In North Carolina, Latinos make up around 4% of the total number of voters. While that number may seem small, it is crucial in a close election.

In the 2008 general election, 40,028 Latinos (out of 68,053 registered) voted in the state, and the overwhelming majority voted for Barack Obama. Now, consider that Obama defeated the Republican candidate John McCain by 14,177 votes. Clearly, the Latino vote helped Obama win North Carolina.

3) “I don’t like the candidates”

Some claim they don’t want to “get their hands dirty” supporting a candidate or party. The problem is that when a person chooses not to act, they automatically become complicit in the result.

It’s very easy to avoid a complicated situation, but running away from responsibility will never be the path toward growth—whether as individuals or as a nation. Perfect candidates don’t exist, but even so, it is our civic duty to stay informed and act according to our principles.

Additionally, consider that much more is at stake than just local government positions: the future of public transportation and schools will be decided in these important elections.

There are no excuses solid enough to dissuade us from fulfilling our responsibility to the country and to the future of our children. The best way to strengthen democracy is by being part of it.

