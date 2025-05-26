Immigrants Are Not Criminals: They Drive the State Economy

Immigration authorities are active in North Carolina. During the week of May 12 to 19, the Carolina Migrant Network reported receiving over 133 calls about ICE operations in Charlotte. The organization verified multiple arrests, many of which, they say, were of immigrants with no criminal records.

Nationally, four out of ten immigrants (43.4%) detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have no criminal history. Many others have only minor offenses, including traffic violations, according to data updated on May 4, 2025, by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

These data clearly present a problem for the narrative pushed by supporters of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies—that they are only going “after the bad guys.” Meanwhile, the authorities try to justify the pressure they are under to increase arrest quotas by publicly highlighting cases involving immigrants with criminal backgrounds. But in the end, this distorts reality and fuels prejudice.

In North Carolina, 247,300 U.S. citizens live with at least one undocumented family member. This figure includes 172,100 U.S.-born children. Hundreds of thousands of families are currently living in fear.

How do immigrants boost the local economy?

Immigrants are not a drain on the system, they are not criminals, they are not abusers of public programs. They pay taxes, they work, and they contribute to this nation’s growth. Below is an update based on data compiled by the American Immigration Council about immigrants’ contributions in North Carolina.

A significant part of the workforce:

Immigrants make up 9.3% of North Carolina’s population—more than one million people—yet they represent 12% of the state’s total labor force. More than 664,400 immigrants are actively working here. Billions in taxes:

Immigrants pay a total of $11.4 billion in taxes in North Carolina—$3.8 billion in state and local taxes, and $7.6 billion in federal taxes. High purchasing power:

Immigrants in North Carolina hold a combined purchasing power of $33.7 billion, supporting local communities as consumers. They are entrepreneurs:

Immigrants make up 14.9% of business owners in North Carolina, totaling 78,500 individuals. Their businesses generate a combined $2.6 billion in revenue. They are key in construction:

Immigrants make up nearly one-third of the construction workforce in the state, accounting for 27% of all workers in this field. Top occupations with the highest proportion of immigrant workers:

Rank Occupation Proportion of Immigrants 1 Painters and paperhangers 61.7% 2 Construction laborers 44% 3 Housekeepers and domestic workers 37% 4 Carpenters 35.9% 5 Software developers 34.8% 6 Agricultural workers 17.1%

Undocumented immigrants contribute to the economy:

Despite the challenges they face, undocumented immigrants in North Carolina (342,100) contribute billions to the economy. They pay $1.9 billion in total taxes and hold $7.2 billion in purchasing power. An estimated 27,600 undocumented immigrants are business owners. Impact of students:

International students at state universities (24,468) contribute $914.5 million annually to the economy and support 8,692 jobs. Contributions of refugees:

Refugees in North Carolina—around 50,000—have a high employment rate (96.7%) and contribute $605 million in total taxes. TPS holders are hardworking:

Approximately 19,000 beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) have a high labor force participation rate (93.7%), pay $109.9 million in taxes, and have a purchasing power of $424.7 million in North Carolina.

We are not just statistics

Beyond the numbers, immigrants are our neighbors, people with families and dreams. Therefore, it is essential to humanize the issue of immigration, break down prejudices, and look into the eyes of those who help build our future.

