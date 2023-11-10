We are not exempt from failing, falling, or feeling like we are navigating through a turbulent sea of problems. In the midst of these circumstances, it is easy to lose sight of hope for a better tomorrow. What to do in these cases? The answer may be encapsulated in the word: resilience.

In psychology, resilience is the ability to overcome adversity. Etymologically, it comes from the Latin root "resilio," which means "to bounce back," in other words, to fall and rise again. This does not imply passive resignation in the face of life's adversities but rather seeking ways to emerge stronger from them. It's not a matter of how much a person can endure, but how they can become more robust despite the crisis.

Resilience: Falling, Rising, and Growing

According to the renowned Spanish psychologist Rosario Linares: “Resilience involves restructuring our psychological resources based on new circumstances and our needs. In this way, resilient individuals not only manage to overcome the adversities they have had to experience but go one step further and use these situations to grow and develop their full potential. Resilient people don't see life as tough, but rather as moments of difficulty.”

Although resilience is not an innate ability, everyone can develop it. A crucial factor in cultivating this new attitude toward adversity is having the support of people who care about us: our family, friends, neighbors, church, community organizations. Accepting help and support from people who care for us and listen strengthens resilience.

“People who practice resilience know how to cultivate their friendships, so they generally surround themselves with people who maintain a positive attitude towards life and avoid those who behave like emotional vampires. In this way, they manage to create a strong support network that can sustain them during the most difficult times,” says Dr. Linares.

In Search of a New Perspective

For the American Psychological Association, an important step toward resilience is to avoid viewing crises as a set of insurmountable obstacles. We must accept that change is part of life. You cannot prevent challenging situations from happening, but you can change how you interpret and react to these situations.

Taking difficulties as an opportunity to learn requires being aware of our potential and limitations. It also demands the development of an optimistic view of life, which is possible through cultivating faith.

Amidst two brutal wars threatening to escalate and an unpromising political landscape for immigrants, it is in these times of uncertainty that we must work harder than ever to change the social and political environment the country is immersed in. We must learn to be cautious, but never lose hope. This dark stage will pass, and we must move forward with resilience to strengthen our community.