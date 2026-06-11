2026 FIFA World Cup: A Tournament Full of Passion and Contradictions

Long ago, soccer ceased to be merely a sport to play or admire and became something more on a global scale. A release valve for the exploited, an instrument of manipulation for elites, a moment of hope for the oppressed, and a sales opportunity for corporations. Passion, joy, corruption, and a smokescreen—the 2026 FIFA World Cup embodies all of these contradictions and condenses them into a single ball.

Soccer: An Expression of Popular Joy and a Political Tool

There is evidence that ball games already existed in Mesoamerica around 1400 B.C. In its modern form, during the mid-19th century, soccer became an activity of England’s university elites. Gradually made its way onto the improvised fields of even the most humble streets around the world.

Because of its enormous popularity, throughout the 20th century, various governments used the sport as a political tool to improve their domestic image and strengthen national pride. It was also leveraged as a mechanism for gaining influence abroad. Consider a few examples.

The 1934 World Cup in Italy was used by Benito Mussolini as propaganda to showcase the supposed superiority of the fascist regime. In 1978, the World Cup in Argentina was organized by the military “junta” to divert international attention from human rights violations and domestic repression. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar exposed a high-level bribery scheme and a blatant disregard for the neo-slavery-like conditions under which luxurious stadiums were built in the middle of the desert.

United States, Mexico, and Canada

In 2018, it was announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be the largest in history, featuring 48 national teams and 16 host cities spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The tournament was initially promoted as a symbol of fraternity and unity among nations. Today, things have changed.

There are serious concerns about how tourists will be treated by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who are expected to patrol the stadiums. In addition, for the first time, the tournament will include national teams from two countries that are actively at war with one another: Iran and the United States. Not to mention what many viewed as a desperate act of flattery in the form of the FIFA Peace Award presented in December to Donald Trump.

Beyond geopolitics, millions of people around the world will be glued to their screens when the opening whistle blows—including millions in the host countries, largely because of the prohibitive cost of tickets.

A study by consulting firm SeatPick found that New Jersey, Miami, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Arlington will be the most expensive host locations for attending 2026 World Cup matches, with an average ticket price of $2,094.

Don’t Let the Celebration Get Out of Hand

Scandals and high costs notwithstanding, families, friends, and even strangers will gather together to experience the excitement of this sport. That is why it is essential to participate in this celebration responsibly and without excess, especially for immigrants. We should not allow a 90-minute match celebration to become a lasting source of sorrow for ourselves and our loved ones.

Several years ago, I had the opportunity to meet the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano. His intellectual stature was matched only by his passion for the sport. Standing before a group of captivated students, he told us:

“I am nothing more than a beggar for good soccer. I travel the world, hat in hand, and in stadiums I beg for a beautiful play, for the love of God. And when good soccer happens, I thank the miracle without giving a damn which club or country offers it to me.”

Find this article in Spanish here.