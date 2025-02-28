5 Years Since the First COVID-19 Case: How Did It Affect Latinos?

On March 3, 2020, North Carolina recorded its first case of COVID-19. What initially seemed like a news curiosity quickly transformed our world when, just days later, the WHO declared a pandemic. Today, five years later, we analyze how North Carolina experienced the health crisis and how it specifically impacted the Latino community.

The Beginning of the Pandemic in North Carolina

On March 26, 2020, Mecklenburg County ordered residents to stay at home. On March 30, Governor Roy Cooper extended the measure statewide.

Streets emptied, businesses shut down, and unemployment soared. However, the virus continued to spread. By April 8, 2020, 3,426 cases had been reported in 90 counties, with 53 deaths—including the first Latino victim. From that point on, the crisis hit Latinos the hardest.

Latinos: The Most Affected by COVID-19

Before the pandemic, many Latinos worked in essential sectors such as construction, factories, and agriculture. These jobs did not allow for remote work or social distancing, contributing to increased infections.

At the beginning of the pandemic, official information in Spanish was limited. Poor translations and confusing messages meant many Latinos did not receive clear alerts about the virus, prevention measures, or available resources.

As a result, just four months after the first case, by July 2020, Latinos accounted for 45% of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, despite making up only 9.6% of the population.

Additionally, thousands of immigrants were excluded from federal aid programs.

By April 2023 (when case tracking ended), 3.5 million people had contracted COVID-19 in North Carolina, including 320,000 Latinos (13% of cases). More than 29,000 people died from COVID-related complications, including 1,342 Latinos, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Between 2017 and 2021, COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among Latinos in North Carolina.

Limited Healthcare Access: A Silent Crisis

Between 2020 and 2021, Mecklenburg County recorded 850 COVID-19 deaths. For the general population, it was the third leading cause of death, but for Latinos, it was the first.

According to the report Primary Care Access in Mecklenburg County, many of these deaths could have been prevented with better access to healthcare. However, between 2020 and 2021:

One in three Latinos (33.7%) lacked health insurance .

. 36% did not seek medical care due to high costs, compared to just 12% of the general population who avoided medical visits for financial reasons.

Vaccination: Hope and Inequality

In December 2020, North Carolina began distributing COVID-19 vaccines. However, in the early months, Latinos were not a priority.

By February 22, 2021, only 2.5% of those vaccinated were Latino. In response to criticism, the state improved its strategy, launching Spanish-language campaigns and establishing vaccination centers in Latino communities. Instead of expecting Latinos to seek out authorities, officials understood they needed to go where Latinos were—churches and flea markets.

These efforts paid off. Latinos became the group with the highest vaccination rate in the state that year.

The pandemic left a clear lesson: When institutions invest in the Latino community, Latinos respond positively.

Today, the immigrant community faces new challenges under the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Health institutions must earn the trust of Latinos, meet them where they are, and not expect them to visit intimidating or indifferent spaces. In public health, the well-being of a minority like Latinos ultimately benefits the entire community.

Find this article in Spanish here.