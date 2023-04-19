Recently, a world happiness report based on the Gallup World Poll was presented to people in more than 150 countries. This ranking evaluated the average quality of life between 2020 and 2022, that is, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results provide an interesting reference to reflect on the way we conceive happiness from an individual and collective perspective.

According to the report, three Nordic countries-- Finland, Denmark, and Iceland-- are the happiest in the world. In Latin America, Costa Rica is the happiest country, ranking 23rd, followed by Uruguay (28th) and Chile (35th).

The report found the following countries to be some of the least happy places on the continent: Colombia (72nd in the world ranking), followed by the Dominican Republic (73rd), Ecuador (74th), Peru (75th), and Venezuela (88th).

What makes one country happier than another?

The study based its conclusions on some indicators of material conditions such as: per capita income, life expectancy and access to health services, government (level of corruption and freedom), as well as generosity and social support from private and government institutions, etc.

The report offers an interesting detail: the wealth of a country, although important, is not a determining factor when measuring the emotional well-being of the population. For example, in the United States, per capita income has risen over the past decade, but happiness rates have fallen, as the U.S. has gone from the 14th happiest country in 2017 to the 15th happiest in 2022.

What do the Nordic countries have that makes them so happy?

While many people are depressed by freezing weather, the Finnish people are not bothered by this, as the northern part of that country is covered by snow for 7 to 8 months of the year. In winter there are extremely short days and long nights with temperatures that can reach -9.4F (-23C).

Finland’s main export products are oil and its derivatives, but since the end of 2014 oil prices have fallen and have stayed relatively low. With a climate like this and without major economic recovery, what do the Finns have that we don’t?

The key factor might be that Nordic countries have adopted a lifestyle that can be summed up in two words that are difficult to translate and pronounce: “hygge” and “kalsarikännit.”

It might interest you: How small decisions move us toward or away from our goals

Turning a cold house into a warm home

“Hygge”, a concept adopted specifically in Denmark, can be summed up with the idea of wrapping up, making yourself comfortable, and making any place a welcoming space, despite the adversities of the weather. This is not an ode to complacency; the Nordics know that winter will come, so they work, prepare and stock up for when the temperatures drop.

This is a fascinating lesson. Life is full of difficult moments, and we cannot pretend that these storms will never come. But far from worrying, we must prepare ourselves and try to be ready, which requires discipline. Once the storm intensifies, and despite the fact that some things may be out of our control, we can at least wait for the storm to pass while in the warmth of the home we have built.

Be happy with ourselves

The Finns take the concept of happiness one step further. During the harsh winter months, it is difficult to have social activities, so they developed the idea of “kalsarikännit". This literally means having a drink, alone at home, in your underwear; in short, it means being comfortable with yourself.

Even though we can always improve, and we all have flaws, according to this worldview, it is important to accept ourselves and spend time on ourselves. This “charges” our emotional batteries, which allows us to then take care of others.