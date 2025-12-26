What awaits immigrants in 2026? Here's the good and the bad

The past 12 months have brought major challenges for the immigrant community. Today, it’s more difficult to obtain immigration benefits; there has been an increase in indiscriminate arrests, and a constant campaign to instill fear among immigrants. Despite this, 2025 also brought to light stories of solidarity and resilience. We anticipate that the new year will bring greater challenges, but also opportunities.

Challenges for Immigrants in 2026

Since Donald Trump assumed the presidency, more than 1.5 million immigrants have lost or will lose their temporary legal status, including work permits and protections from deportation. This represents the fastest loss of legal status for immigrants in the country’s recent history, following the elimination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than one million people and the termination of humanitarian parole for nearly half a million more.

The Trump administration has set a goal of revoking the citizenship of more than 1,000 naturalized Americans during fiscal year 2026. According to recently revealed guidelines, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) must contribute between 100 and 200 denaturalization cases per month. Unfortunately, it is likely that in 2026 the government will continue seeking ways to target legal immigration.

More Immigration Arrests and Deportations

The year 2025 was the year with the highest number of deportations in two decades, with 436,551 people placed in removal proceedings through November, a 227% increase compared to previous years, according to Mobile Pathways. Despite the White House’s rhetoric that it would focus on “the worst of the worst,” 98% of deportations involve people with no criminal record. Next year, things could get worse.

The budget law known as the “Big Beautiful Bill” funds a drastic expansion of the immigration detention system in 2026—a system already facing serious allegations of inhumane conditions and deaths in custody. The legislation allocates $45 billion to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the detention of immigrant adults and families, with funds available through September 30, 2029. This amount more than quadruples ICE’s annual detention budget by adding approximately $11.25 billion per year.

These resources will largely benefit private prison companies, whose executives have openly expressed enthusiasm for the mass deportation agenda promoted by the Trump administration. In addition to detention funding, the law allocates an additional $32 billion for immigration agents and enforcement and deportation operations, also available through September 2029.

Winds of Change and Resistance

The year 2025 has been difficult for immigrants, but not all is lost. The country has been able to witness the human and economic consequences of these aggressive immigration policies. This has generated widespread backlash. President Trump’s popularity has declined in recent months. An AP-NORC poll places his overall approval rating at 42%, while Gallup puts it closer to 36%, the lowest level of his second term. Discontent is even greater on key issues such as the economy, immigration, and health care.

Millions of people nationwide have protested against the anti-immigrant policies pushed by the White House. Beyond expressions of solidarity, there is a growing demand for change. The year 2026 will bring an opportunity with the midterm elections, in which the composition of Congress will be decided. Voters will determine whether they want to continue with this aggressive agenda or demand that it stop.

Immigrants have no choice but to resist. Staying informed about their rights, making emergency plans, remaining aware of their surroundings, and not giving in to fear will be the tools that allow them to endure a 2026 filled with challenges and opportunities.

