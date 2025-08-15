Survey: Nearly Half of Latinos Fear Deportation

Do you remember what your life was like a year ago? In 2024, immigration was not at the top of the list of priorities for Latino voters. Today, it is a topic that directly or indirectly affects this entire community. The first six months of Donald Trump’s administration have passed, bringing with them a shift in how Latinos view politics—and their own lives. Nearly half of Latinos in the United States fear being deported or having a loved one deported, according to a recent survey.

Shift in Priorities

Before the election, a poll of Latino voters ranked immigration sixth among their top concerns. When asked, “What is the most important issue elected officials should address?” the majority of Latino voters (54%) answered inflation and the rising cost of living, followed by employment and the economy (44%), according to the Unidos national poll conducted by BSP Research.

Today, things have changed. In its June 2025 national survey, BSP Research reveals that although the cost of living remains the top concern for Latinos, immigration has risen to second place among priority issues.

While this community has long faced rising costs in areas such as housing and healthcare, recent government actions on immigration—including workplace raids—have sparked a significant shift in community concerns.

How Do Latinos Rate Trump’s Policies?

Trump's Approval:

Only 34% of Latinos approve of President Trump’s performance, while 66% disapprove—a 7-point drop from the 100-day survey conducted in April. One in five Latinos who voted for Trump in 2024 now disapprove of his presidency, according to the survey.

Handling of Immigration:

Trump faces strong disapproval on this issue, with a net rating of -36 points. A full 68% of Latinos disapprove of his immigration policy, including 26% of Latino voters who supported him in 2024.

Fear of Deportation:



Nearly half of Latino adults (49%) fear being deported themselves or having a loved one deported. Most are closely following news about protests against detentions and deportations.

Pathway to Citizenship:

A majority (52%) of Latinos support policies that provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for a long time, while 48% support a pathway to citizenship for "Dreamers."

Opposition to Deportation Without Trial:

An overwhelming 75% of Latinos oppose deportations without a fair trial, including 51% of Trump voters who believe that immigrants accused of a crime should be given a court hearing with evidence before being deported.

Latinos Reject Senseless Deportations

The survey contradicts a narrative often repeated by the government to defend its extreme immigration policies. Latinos are not defending criminals. The majority (51%) support efforts to combat human trafficking, for example.

What we do oppose are policies rooted in prejudice. A staggering 84% oppose indiscriminate deportations. The lowest-rated actions include: requiring local officials to help enforce federal immigration laws (only 19% support this), completing the border wall (15%), and deporting all undocumented immigrants (14%).

The theatrical nature of immigration raids, the evident cruelty of the White House’s policies, and the growing awareness of their consequences are having an effect—not only among Latinos but across the broader public. A Gallup poll conducted in July shows that the majority of Americans (62%) disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration.