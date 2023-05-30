A North Carolina immigrant advocacy group is preparing to sue the state if sheriffs are mandated to fulfill federal immigration duties.

For the third time, North Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal that would obligate the state’s sheriffs to collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Previous attempts were vetoed by the governor.

Maria González, deputy director of El Pueblo Inc., says that with a Republican majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, HB10 could be different from previous efforts.

“We are now looking at litigation as a strategy for if it does pass, because unfortunately, the votes are there to pass it and to do a veto override,” she said.

A series of Republican-sponsored bills targeting immigrants were submitted to the General Assembly this session. HB10 was the only proposal to reach a House vote in time to advance to the Senate.

González expects a Senate committee will consider HB10 before the end of the month. If the proposal becomes law, she says the measure could drive agricultural workers and immigrant residents to leave the state.