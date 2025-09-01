Networks and News: Stay Away from Those Who Spread Fear

Our community is living through uncertain times. While immigration laws have indeed become stricter, it is also true that the government cannot deport 11 million undocumented people. As part of its strategy, the Trump Administration uses fear campaigns and political theater. Aspiring “influencers” and irresponsible media outlets fall into the trap, reproducing scandalous news or unfounded rumors. In doing so, they discourage immigrants and push them toward self-deportation. Sadly, many people on social media become “useful fools” of this strategy.

The reality is that all of us, to a greater or lesser extent, are influenced by our environment—consciously or unconsciously. This includes the content we consume on social media and in the news.

What does science say?

Researchers John A. Bargh, Mark Chen, and Lara Burrows experimented with students between the ages of 18 and 20 at New York University. They asked the students to form sentences with cards that contained either random words or words related to old age (such as “Florida,” “forgetful,” “bald,” “gray hair,” and “wrinkles”). Then, the students had to walk to a distant office. Without their knowledge, the researchers measured how long it took them to get there. The results were surprising: those who had worked with words related to old age walked more slowly, as if they had unconsciously internalized those words. The study was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

These findings show that, even if we don’t realize it, the words and messages we consume influence our actions.

How are you feeding your mind?

Can we control or at least minimize this level of vulnerability to outside influence? Experts say yes. An effective way is to be selective about what we allow into our minds.

The kind of music you listen to, the type of movies or series you watch, and the style of media you read can have a powerful influence on your life. This is especially true in the age of social media.

If we expose ourselves mostly to scandalous news, trivial information, or rumors, our brains absorb those messages. On the other hand, if we choose relevant, positive, and useful content, our minds become stronger.

Choose uplifting content

Of course, the dangers that undocumented people face every day are real, and we cannot minimize them. All precautions must be taken: you should have a plan with your family in case you are deported, and you must follow traffic laws to the letter if you drive. Equally important, however, is protecting our minds. One way to do this is to stay away from websites, media, or people who only spread fear.

We are not proposing that reality be denied, but rather that action be taken in an informed manner. Fear is contagious, but the good news is that hope is contagious, too. Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint.

If we are all, to some extent, influenceable, why not let positive and constructive influences help us reach our goals?

At La Noticia, we take very seriously the mission of keeping you well-informed. We are fully committed to providing original, local, and useful information with your well-being and that of your family in mind. We invite you to visit LaNoticia.com, our social media channels, our YouTube channel, and our newsletters to find uplifting and useful content.

Find this article in Spanish here.