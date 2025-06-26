Journalist Mario Guevara’s Arrest Signals a Dangerous Shift

A scene that would be typical of totalitarian regimes took place here, in the “land of the free.” The recent arrest of Salvadoran-born journalist Mario Guevara, while covering a protest in Georgia, sets a dangerous precedent not only against freedom of the press, but also against democracy and the Latino community. Today, this well-known journalist, who has lived in the United States for more than 20 years, faces deportation.

Guevara was detained on June 14 while live-streaming the national “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump’s authoritarian policies. The arrest was caught on video.

The Latino journalist identified himself to the authorities as a reporter and was wearing a vest marked “Press.” He was detained for allegedly participating in an “unlawful assembly” and “obstruction of officers” in DeKalb County, despite footage he broadcast showing no such behavior. Guevara was simply doing his job, peacefully reporting on what was happening.

Although the charges for which he was arrested were dismissed by local authorities on June 25, he is currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mario Guevara is a Salvadoran reporter known for his coverage of social and community issues. He has been an active voice denouncing injustices that affect immigrants and Latino workers, mainly in the state of Georgia.

Journalist in ICE Custody

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed that Guevara entered the country irregularly in 2004. However, his lawyer, Giovanni Díaz, denied this, stating that his client entered the United States legally on a tourist visa and holds a valid work permit. In addition, Guevara has a pending application for adjustment of status, awaiting permanent residency.

In a statement, DHS claimed that Guevara was not arrested because he is a journalist, but due to his immigration status. It also urged him to “self-deport.” Meanwhile, those close to the reporter confirmed that he is currently going through deportation proceedings.

They Seek to Intimidate the Press

President Trump’s disdain for the press that doesn’t publish what he likes is well-known. Now he is taking the next step against freedom of expression. It began with threats to strip public funding from media outlets like NPR and PBS. It seems that now he is moving to outright repression.

This is an outrage. Arresting a Latino journalist while he is doing his job and then threatening him with deportation is characteristic of dictatorial governments. This action is a reprehensible violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of the press. Pushing for a journalist’s deportation, looking for any excuse, is deplorable.

As a media outlet committed to defending freedom of the press and the rights of Latino journalists in the United States, we strongly condemn the arrest of journalist Mario Guevara.

Mario Guevara is recognized for his courageous reporting on immigration raids and for amplifying the voices of immigrant communities. His arrest, while carrying out his journalistic duties during a protest, represents a serious affront to freedom of expression and the public’s right to be informed.

We call on local and federal governments to guarantee the free exercise of journalism, without threats or retaliation, especially when it comes to covering sensitive topics that directly impact our communities.