Congressman Mark Harris Calls for Fewer Rights for Immigrants

The Trump administration has adopted a doctrine that views anyone who opposes the president as an enemy. There is no room for dialogue, evaluation, or analysis. Those of us who have seen authoritarianism up close in Latin America know that the next phase in the expansion of an authoritarian leader is the restriction of civil rights. This week, a North Carolina representative, Mark Harris, became a puppet of this rhetoric by threatening a Latino organization for teaching undocumented immigrants their rights.

Is it wrong to teach a minority their rights?

Republican Congressman Mark Harris told The Daily Signal that he wants to investigate the Siembra NC organization. For its campaign to educate immigrants about their rights and about what to do if agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) come to their home or workplace — all of this within what the law allows.

“By teaching illegal aliens how to evade detention, organizations like Siembra NC are actively promoting an invasion of our country,” Harris told the conservative news outlet.

Part of authoritarian discourse is to dehumanize a group, blame them for all of society’s ills, and create the figure of the “internal enemy.” This practice has a long history, going back to the so-called “Reign of Terror” during the French Revolution, and was used by totalitarian regimes such as Nazi Germany and Mao Zedong’s China.

Using the word “invasion” so lightly is precisely to contribute to the current totalitarian narrative. The aim is to portray undocumented immigrants in general — not just those who have committed crimes — as enemies to be fought.

There is no immigrant invasion. This is a nation built by immigrants. Workers who have been contributing to the country’s growth for decades are not the enemy.

Not every civil offense is a crime — and Mark Harris knows it

There will always be those who say, “If they’re illegal, they’re criminals.” But not everyone who commits a civil offense (such as violating immigration law) is a criminal. If you don’t believe me, ask Congressman Harris himself, whose campaign was accused of election fraud. Harris's own son testified against his father.

The Baptist pastor sought a seat in Congress representing North Carolina in 2014 and 2016 but lost. In 2018, he narrowly defeated Democrat Dan McCready to become representative for the 9th District, but in 2019, the victory was thrown out after evidence emerged of election fraud in Harris’s favor.

At the North Carolina State Board of Elections hearing on the 9th Congressional District fraud case, Mark Harris’s son, John Harris, testified that he had repeatedly warned his father not to hire a political operative who forged votes in his favor. That year, new elections were called — and the pastor did not run.

Why isn’t Harris behind bars? Because not everyone who commits a civil offense is a criminal. But perhaps when he won the election in 2024, he forgot about that fact.

Authoritarianism — not immigrants — creates insecurity

In his heated statements, Harris added that he not only wants to investigate Siembra NC, but also anyone who contributes to the organization.

“Siembra and its financial backers should be held accountable for undermining the rule of law and making North Carolina communities less safe,” Harris said.

If he truly defends the rule of law, he should demand that the Trump administration not deport immigrants without first giving them the chance to appear before a judge. The basics — respecting due process.

The stereotype that immigrants bring crime is another falsehood of authoritarian rhetoric. Multiple academic studies have debunked it.

In his eagerness to please President Trump, Harris ignores the fact that it is precisely White House policies that make our communities less safe. Assigning immigration enforcement duties to local authorities causes immigrants to report crimes they suffer less often — thereby helping the real criminals.

We hope Pastor Harris will stop being a puppet of authoritarianism and return to his biblical roots, which call for welcoming immigrants.

Find this article in Spanish here.