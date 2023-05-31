In the ever-changing world that we live in, we must be able to adapt to new technologies, the development of knowledge, and the transformation of the environment around us, in order to survive in the business, professional, and community environment.

Companies and organizations need to constantly review their products, services, and processes in order to attract more sophisticated customers and capture a more global and complex marketplace. Professionals need to keep up to date with new techniques and theories in their fields. Keep in mind that what you learned in school five, ten, or more years ago is not necessarily valid today.

Many radically resist change, diving into a strange parallel reality. Perhaps an extreme example of this attitude can be found in the story of Hiroo Onoda, a Japanese soldier who for nearly 30 years fought a nonexistent war.

A soldier lost in the jungle of time

In December 1944, Lieutenant Onoda was commissioned along with other soldiers to fight the American army in the jungle of Lubang Island in the Philippines during World War II. A few months later, on August 15, 1945, the war ended with Japan’s surrender. The problem was that Onoda and his comrades could not accept it.

The soldiers remained in the Philippines fighting against the local police and fishermen in the area, and some soldiers were killed in the conflicts. There were pamphlets, letters from relatives, and press clippings dropped from the sky saying that the war was over, but Onoda suspected it was all a hoax.

Nearly 30 years later, in February 1974, the lieutenant came across a Japanese tourist in the jungle who reiterated to him that the war was over. It was not until a month later that he finally gave up his weapons, after a former senior officer of Onoda traveled to the Philippines and ordered him to surrender.

At first, the attitude of the soldier might sound praiseworthy: a warrior who did not want to surrender, but as time passed, Onoda’s stubborn attitude could be considered crazy. Been three decades clinging to a nonexistent reality, it is inevitable to feel sadness.

Hiroo Onoda passed away just nine years ago (on January 16, 2014) at age 91, going down in history as the second to last Japanese soldier to surrender. One of his fellow soldiers surrendered six months after Onoda.

Adapt to change or remain stagnant

The opposite of change is stagnation, and just like with water, if the flow of knowledge is not constant and is stationary, after a while it will go bad.

Part of adapting to change is learning, reading, and staying aware of the news events that affect you and your community. These tools will help you be prepared for new challenges.

At La Noticia, in addition to the quality content we offer in our four print editions, we continue to innovate ways to keep you well informed.

We invite you to visit our award-winning website: LaNoticia.com. Last year, during the 26th installment of the prestigious EPPY Awards, Editor & Publisher magazine presented LaNoticia.com with the award: Best Website for a Latino Newspaper in the United States.

Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok or on our Youtube channel. Together, we already exceed 100,000 followers on our social networks.

Subscribe to our four newsletters and you will receive the most important information in your email inbox every morning. To do so, just go to: LaNoticiaPorEmail.com