Many say the economy is not changing according to the script we’ve usually seen in the past. As a result, there’s confusion and concern about where the economy is headed.

There’ve been numerous explanations given, with some suggesting good times ahead and others indicating bad times, but all pointing to an unusual economy. I’ll attempt to explain what all these phrases and terms mean. Then, I’ll let you decide which picture of the economy makes the most sense.

A soft landing for the economy

By slowly increasing interest rates over the past two years, the Fed wants to moderate the pace of economic growth and bring buying more in line with the supply of goods and services. The result would be to take the pressure off prices and lower the rate of price increases. Through this gradual approach, the Fed hopes the economy will still grow, although more slowly, thereby avoiding a crash into a recession. A recession means the economy contracts, that is, gets smaller.

Right now, with the economy continuing to expand and with the year-over-year inflation rate reduced from 9% to 3%, many think the Fed could guide the economy into landing safely on the runway of lower inflation. That means the inflation rate returns to a normal level without the pain of job losses and economic retreat.

Full employment recession

Is a term several economists have used to describe today’s unusual economy. The idea is the economy will eventually slip into a recession, but it won’t impact the job market. This is different because the accepted definition of a recession requires economic contraction to be widespread, including job losses.

A full employment recession means the non-labor part of the economy — such as technology, machinery, finance and construction — will suffer. But the labor part of the economy won’t.

Many firms had trouble hiring workers during and after the pandemic. Memories of those difficulties could motivate businesses to keep workers.

Rich recession

The tech sector, which pays salaries double that of other jobs, has cut more than 650,000 jobs in 2022 and the first half of 2023. This represents a loss of $65 billion in purchasing power and has hurt businesses catering to higher-income consumers. In contrast, workers in lower-paying jobs have received the highest rate of pay increases this decade.

A rolling recession

Here, a recession rolls through the economy, not impacting all sectors at the same time, but instead affecting each at different times. Initially, sectors supplying services were hit, due to the continuing reluctance of people to personally interact as a result of COVID-19. A recession hit service companies first but spared product companies.

Eventually, this dichotomy flipped, as higher interest rates made many products too expensive, and fear about the face-to-face contact implied when buying services subsided. So now the recession has rolled past service firms and is hitting product firms.

A big crash is eventually coming

Supporters of this idea say rising interest rates combined with high and rising debt will eventually cause an economic implosion.

Are you confused about today’s economy? Don’t worry, you have company; economists are also befuddled. I hope I’ve been able to give you a scorecard for the different interpretations to help you decide how to navigate through today’s uncertainty.