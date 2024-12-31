Key Moments of 2024 That Impacted the Latino Community

From the election of a new president and governor to the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene, and the approval of an anti-immigrant law in the state, 2024 was filled with newsworthy events.

Here’s a compilation of stories published by La Noticia that had the greatest impact on our community.

Growing Crisis of Affordable Housing Shortages

Excessive rent hikes, unresolved repairs, high penalties, and the need for guarantees to avoid evictions, among other challenges, pushed tenants and community organizations in different cities across the state to form a tenant union in April.

The North Carolina Tenant Union has already had its first victory. The Charlotte Hills Mobile Home Park neighborhood has become a space where residents no longer feel intimidated, thanks to a protest held on June 10 against the landowners.

Mi Dinero y Yo

In April, Wells Fargo and La Noticia joined forces to launch a local financial education initiative aimed at empowering Latinos by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to make smart financial decisions.

During this three-year partnership, we’ve been publishing stories under the “Mi Dinero y Yo” (My Money and Me) seal in our printed editions, on LaNoticia.com, in newsletters, on social media, and on our YouTube channel. These stories are designed to be educational and practical and delivered with our characteristic high-quality journalism.

Venezuelan Community Raises Its Voice

Throughout the year—particularly in July, August, and December—the Venezuelan community in various parts of North Carolina expressed their outrage over the presidential election results that declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. Locally and globally, the anticipation for change in Venezuela persists.

Helene Devastates the Mountains

In late September, Hurricane Helene became the second deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in the past 50 years (after Katrina in 2005). Leaving a devastating death toll of at least 230 people, 103 of whom were in North Carolina.

We witnessed the extent of destruction in the state’s mountainous regions, where many immigrant families lost everything. Even today, reconstruction efforts continue.

Surprises in the 2024 Elections

At the federal level, on November 5, Donald Trump won the presidency with promises of mass deportations.

At the local level, North Carolina has a new governor: Josh Stein. The Republican “supermajority” in the General Assembly ended. Additionally, Democrat Jordan López from Charlotte was elected as a state legislator.

North Carolina voters also approved a constitutional amendment limiting voting rights to U.S. citizens, removing a section that referenced “naturalized citizens.”

Anti-Immigrant Law Approved

On November 20, the State Senate overrode the governor’s veto of HB-10, deemed an anti-immigrant measure. The law went into effect in December, requiring sheriff’s offices and local jails to collaborate with immigration agents.

A Year Full of National Awards

Our unwavering commitment to delivering quality journalism was nationally recognized in 2024, earning us 49 José Martí awards, including the top honor (gold) for Best Weekly Newspaper in the Country. With this, La Noticia solidifies its position as the most awarded Spanish-language media outlet in the U.S. for nine consecutive years by the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP).

Thank you for allowing us to grow alongside you and your family. 2025 will be a year of challenges but also opportunities. This new year, we remain committed to informing and empowering our community. Thank you for trusting La Noticia.

Find this article in Spanish here.