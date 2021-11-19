The U.S. Depends on Latinos More Than You Imagine

Imagine for a moment what would happen if one day all the Latinos in the United States moved somewhere else. This would have catastrophic consequences for the country. Thousands of small businesses would close, schools would be empty, and produce in the fields and in food processing plants would spoil. Although this may sound like science fiction to some, in practice many countries are facing an existential crisis due to a lack of labor, along with low birth rates and immigration rates.

A place’s fate lies in its demographics

Almost any place can prosper economically and socially over time if it has (among other things) healthy population growth, that is, if it has enough people to join the workforce.

A robust, economically active population can ensure the production of a diverse range of goods and services. It also encourages domestic consumption, and its taxes finance infrastructure projects and social programs such as retirement funds for the elderly.

What happens when the population is aging or dying and there are not enough people joining the workforce? The economy and society falter. Let’s look at an example.

When birth rates and immigration rates are low

Since 1984, South Korea’s birth rate has consistently fallen. In order to maintain a healthy level of demographic growth and population replacement, it is estimated that each woman needs to have 2.1 children. However, this figure reached a historic low of 0.84 in 2020.

That same year, the number of deaths in South Korea exceeded the number of births, and the country’s population shrank for the first time in its history. Why is this a problem?

Korea’s National Bureau of Statistics projects that the country’s working-age population will drop to 51% by 2050, while people 65 and older will make up 40% of the population. Economists anticipate an economic and social catastrophe there in less than 30 years.

Other countries such as Italy, Japan, Spain, and Taiwan are experiencing similar situations with rapidly aging populations and population decline.

The future is in the Latino community

Between 2010 and 2020, the United States experienced the slowest population growth of any decade since 1930. Fewer children have been born in recent years and immigration levels have declined.

But all is not lost; the majority (51.1%) of U.S. population growth between 2010 and 2020 happened thanks to Latinos.

In North Carolina, the Latino community grew 40% over the last decade, while the white and African American populations declined.

One of the regions with the most growth is the Triangle-- the area around Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. In fact, Wake County is the most populous county in the state. Currently, one in 10 Latinos in North Carolina lives there.

Throughout this decade, we have witnessed the struggles, achievements, and invaluable contributions of Latinos. We have seen our community grow and prosper. So, we are happy to celebrate our first 500 editions of La Noticia in Raleigh and the Triangle.

We believe that the state and country’s futures are linked to the growth of the Latino community and its access to opportunities. We salute those brave workers, those loving families, those dedicated students, those Latinos who--with their hard work, joy, and perseverance--lift up the name of our community, those Latinos who--with their music, food, and hospitality--enrich the culture of the U.S.

Thank you very much for your support and for allowing us to walk with you toward a brighter future.