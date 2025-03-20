Do Latinos Trust the Media?

I recently attended a meeting with local media leaders as part of a collaborative effort. I was the only representative from a Spanish-language outlet. We discussed possible topics to cover together, including immigration, given the interest sparked by the changes in the new administration. My surprise came when an executive from a TV station said: “Our audience isn’t interested in immigration.” But was the lack of interest coming from the audience or the TV station?

Since Donald Trump took office, national media headlines have been flooded with immigration issues. Understandably so—denigrating rhetoric against undocumented immigrants, along with stricter laws and a fear-driven campaign, has dealt a harsh blow to hundreds of thousands of families across the country. However, some English-language media outlets in North Carolina dedicate very little attention to the topic. Why?

Who Do Latinos Trust?

During the meeting with media leaders, one possible explanation emerged: “The immigrant community doesn’t trust English-language media.” It’s easy for a local TV station to interview an authority, an activist, or a lawyer, but when it comes to speaking with those directly affected—when it’s time to humanize the issue—things become more complicated.

Many times, traditional media have taken a transactional approach to immigrants. Some journalists use our people’s stories to make an article or report more compelling and credible. But once the camera is off, their interest in the community disappears. This erodes trust.

Clearly, building a relationship of trust with the community requires investing time and resources. That’s why many media outlets prefer to engage with the Latino community only when something happens to them. They see us either as victims or perpetrators of crime, the economy, or politics. To them, it’s easier and cheaper to report about our community from a passive perspective, rather than making us the protagonists of our own stories.

Last year, the Poynter Institute published a study conducted specifically in North Carolina on Latinos' trust in the media. The result? Latinos trust local Spanish-language media more than English-language media. And it’s not just about language—Latinos feel that English-language media neither see them nor advocate for their interests.

The lack of Latino representation also exists within newsrooms. Despite Latinos making up 11.4% of North Carolina’s population, only 6% of media staff and executives in the state are Latinos.

Trust is earned by working with the community

In October, we covered the story of a Latino child who was brutally beaten at a school in Charlotte. The victim’s father told us that the school principal refused to speak with him. We started investigating, and contacted the school, and only then did the principal reach out to the family to resolve the situation.

When Hurricane Helene devastated the North Carolina mountains, La Noticia did more than just report on it. We amplified the voices of affected Latinos and financially supported Alan Campos' community in Swannanoa in their cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

Our financial education project, Mi Dinero y Yo, created in partnership with Wells Fargo, has reached hundreds of thousands of Latinos with financial literacy content. Now, we’re taking the next step—going directly to where the community is, providing tools to improve their financial situation. The community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive.We invite you to support La Noticia—to help us continue informing and serving our community. Subscribe to our newsletters, become a member, and follow us on social media. Together, we can tell our own stories.

Find this article in Spanish here.