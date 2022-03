The WORLD’S LONGEST CAR according to @GWR is a 100-foot limousine now parked at Dezerland Park Orlando. The 2-engined “American Dream” Cadillac even has a hot tub, mini golf, and helipad. You can autograph it too! Good Day Orlando highlights: https://t.co/L3VnUG8Zz0 pic.twitter.com/qGCh7CDe5c