Christopher Landau critica cierre de frontera entre Estados Unidos y México

1/4 The rule of law is supposed to protect against arbitrary government action. But that’s what we’re seeing, month after month, as the US Government keeps the 🇺🇸-🇲🇽 land border closed to “non-essential” travel by Mexicans AUTHORIZED to enter the 🇺🇸 (ie, people with valid visas). https://t.co/ILBGPO1C7z