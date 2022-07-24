There are still two years to go before the presidential elections, but the political landscape is uncertain when it comes to the next occupant of the White House. In the case of the Democrats, a significant drop in Joe Biden’s approval rating, as well as his health issues, are pushing some analysts to think about other potential presidential candidates. A recent analysis found that North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper, would be one of these candidates.

A president serving only one term is not new. Of the 45 presidents the nation has had before Biden, 10 ran again for Commander-in-Chief but failed to secure a second term.

Additionally, three others (James Polk, James Buchanan, and Rutherford B. Hayes) served a single four-year term and chose not to run for re-election.

These days, presidential candidates must deal with multiple voter expectations, with the economic situation being a decisive factor in the preference of voters.

Similarly, it is important to consider that in major electoral campaigns (sadly) it is not ideas that move voters, but the perception they have of a candidate in the context of their own material, ideological, and sociocultural circumstances.

Who will be the Republican presidential candidate?

Donald Trump was president for just one term, but he has indicated that he wants to reach the White House again in 2024. Although it sounds hard to believe, after four years of endless scandals, ethically and legally questionable actions, and blatant support for an insurrectionary movement to annul the 2020 elections, Trump remains at the head of the Republican Party.

However, things could get complicated for the former president. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, other conservative candidates are gaining popularity with Republican voters. Among the top potential candidates are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Who will be the Democratic presidential candidate?

Joe Biden is still the most likely presidential candidate for the Democrats and has signaled that he could run for a second term. But his overall approval and economic approval numbers continue to fall, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey published July 18.

Only 30% of Americans approve of Biden’s management of the economy, down five points from the previous poll in April. By comparison, Trump’s economic approval was 41% and President Barack Obama’s was 37%.

There could come a time when President Biden is not the most likely candidate in the next race, according to the Washington Post, which released a list of potential Democratic candidates who have a chance of reaching the White House.

At the top of the list is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Followed by Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders. Roy Cooper, the Governor of North Carolina, is also on this list.

Unlike many names on the list, Cooper has the experience of back-to-back election success in a state where Republican presidential candidates have won at the polls for the past 15 years.

The governor has also managed to make progress amid opposition from the General Assembly, which is controlled by Republican legislators. Cooper has shown leadership in seeking agreements and making decisions. This is something that the federal government and Congress can learn; as they lack concrete results and have plenty of excuses to justify their inaction on issues such as the economy and immigration reform.

Find this article in Spanish here.