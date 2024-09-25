In this year’s election, North Carolina will decide whether to support or reject a constitutional amendment to clarify that only citizens can cast a vote. Is this “clarification” necessary, or there is something more behind it? This proposal is not as innocent as it seems. It was pushed by conservative lawmakers and, at its core, seeks to modify the state constitution’s language, which could change how naturalized immigrants participate in elections.

What is the amendment about?

Article Six of North Carolina's constitution states that “every person born in the United States and every naturalized person, 18 years of age and possessing the necessary qualifications, has the right to vote.” However, the HB-1074 amendment would change this wording to “only a U.S. citizen who is 18 years old and has the necessary qualifications may vote.”

Although both state and federal constitutions already prohibit non-citizens from voting, Republican lawmakers argue that the amendment aims to “prevent confusion” and ensure that only Americans vote, as if this were a pressing issue to tackle.

For civil rights activists and leaders, this amendment is not only unnecessary—since current laws already ensure that only citizens can vote—but it also hides an obscure tactic to confuse and discourage naturalized voters from participating.

Naturalized citizens are Americans

According to federal law, only immigrants who meet requirements, complete an application, and pass several tests can become naturalized. They enjoy all the rights of any U.S. citizen.

Nationally, one in ten eligible voters are naturalized citizens, according to the Pew Research Center. The number of naturalized adult citizens has grown steadily over the past few decades. Between 2012 and 2022, their numbers increased by 32% (from 18 million to 23.8 million). During the same period, U.S.-born adults grew by only 8% (from 202 million to more than 217 million).

In this election, with many races being close, where every vote could make a difference, it seems that some people don’t like this demographic trend and are flagrantly trying to suppress it.

For months, Donald Trump has tried to justify his refusal to accept the loss he suffered in 2020, claiming, among other things, that “millions” of undocumented immigrants entered the country to vote illegally against him—without evidence, of course. Multiple states with Republican-majority legislatures have continued to spread this lie, sowing doubts about the electoral system. As a result, pushing laws like North Carolina’s HB-1074 amendment.

Another attack on immigrants

Democracy NC warns that removing the mention of “naturalization” from the constitutional text could create confusion and discourage naturalized citizens from exercising their right to vote. More than one-third of immigrants in North Carolina have obtained citizenship through this process.

These naturalized citizens are a vital part of the state’s economy, contributing over $22 billion annually in purchasing power and $7 billion in taxes. It is undemocratic to create obstacles for this group of voters.

Let’s be clear: this amendment does not improve electoral security or solve any issues. It only fosters distrust in the electoral system, promotes anti-immigrant sentiment, and serves to divide the community. Our call is for voters to reject this constitutional amendment in the upcoming election.

Find this article in Spanish here.