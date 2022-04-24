Why do some Latinos support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

The war between Russia and Ukraine opened a new chapter in the problem of disinformation, especially among Spanish-speakers. The internet is riddled with fake news and misinformation campaigns that directly target Latinos.

During a time of war, it is normal to have all kinds of information generated by the parties involved. The problem is that in the era of social networks, many people do not seek to discern what information is valid and what is mere propaganda. Instead, they just seek to confirm their own point-of-view. This is very dangerous for a healthy democracy.

Social networks are generating “echo chambers.” In other words, the algorithms that govern these platforms expose users only to viewpoints that are similar to their own. They do not expose them to other perspectives, and facts are not verified. This has generated a problem of radicalization of ideas.

In this polarized environment, some people open their arms to blatantly false or incomplete information and proudly share it online. If someone questions the veracity of what they post, they will quickly dismiss the questioning without taking a minute to reflect on what is on their networks. Let’s look at an example.

Groups on the right and left deceived about the Russian invasion to Ukraine

It is surprising to note that many people affiliated with leftist thinking have remained frozen in the Cold War era. They think that supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine through social networks is a kind of progressive act, a strike against the hegemony of the United States; but nothing could be further from the truth.

After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, a capitalist economic system was established in Russia. This system was characterized by offering lucrative concessions to oligarchic groups close to the government. This obviously goes against the traditional view of the socialist left. So why support these oligarchs?

On the other hand, people from the political right, who defend the idea of freedom, support the heinous actions of this senseless war, arguing that President Vladimir Putin is “a genius,” a leader with a steady hand.

Putin’s human rights violations are widely documented, from the disappearance of his political opponents to the imposition of a law that punishes journalists with up to 15 years in prison if they question or try to verify the truthfulness of Russian propaganda.

How can groups on the right and left support the same person? The answer is simple-- they were victims of a disinformation campaign.

The International Fact-Checking Network, which brings together more than 100 fact-checkers from around the world, confirms that there is a growing disinformation campaign in Spanish that is specifically directed against the Latino community.

Who should you believe in the age of fake news?

Today, more than ever, it is essential to be selective about the information we consume. Don’t become another victim of disinformation. Trust professional, objective, and impartial media outlets such as La Noticia.

At La Noticia, we are very serious about verifying the information we publish and about maintaining integrity and professionalism. Because of this meticulous work, today we are able to proudly celebrate 25 years of serving the community.

We have set out to provide you with the best information, without exaggeration or sensationalism. This is because we value having an informed community, as this is what really builds democracy.

Credibility cannot be improvised, which is why we have grown and will continue to grow to serve you and your family. We invite you to follow us on our social networks and to read our newsletters, content on LaNoticia.com, and four printed editions. Thank you for your support and loyalty.

Find this article in Spanish here: