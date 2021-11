Jose Castro Merino of Angier is the latest winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker prize! Merino purchased his lucky $30 scratch-off ticket from Plaza Family Fare on West Cumberland Street in #Dunn. Congrats on the big win, Jose! #NCLottery https://t.co/JLCnA2mYck pic.twitter.com/uh8dQnKmO5