The surprise of a $200,000 prize shook Jacqueline Del Sol of #Huntersville out of her bed! The former staffing agency recruiter bought her $5 Wild Cash Multiplier ticket at QuikTrip on The Plaza in #Charlotte. “I’m very grateful,” she said. #NCLottery https://t.co/tOc5WpX8xJ pic.twitter.com/uS9qYodlxb