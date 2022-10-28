The Latino community has been the fastest growing voter group in North Carolina over the last four years. This is particularly critical in the midst of a close election, where every vote counts. This state is one of the most important battleground states in the country. The results of these elections will determine the political future of the country and much of the world. Let’s look at the data.

More and more Latino voters

From the 2018 midterm elections through early October, the number of registered Latino voters grew 31%, surpassing 263,000 people. This is the largest increase for any demographic group in North Carolina, followed by non-Latino White voters with a 1.2% increase. On the other hand, the number of Black voters decreased (-3.8%) over the same period.

However, the NALEO Educational Fund estimates that less than half of registered Latinos will vote in the November 8 election. They project that around 103,000 voters from this community will participate in the elections, but this number could alter the country’s politics.

Polls show candidates are neck and neck

These midterm elections will determine whether the Democrats or the Republicans will hold a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The race for our state’s seat in the U.S. Senate is very close-- candidates Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley are virtually neck and neck in the race for the upcoming elections in North Carolina.

According to a poll conducted by Civitas and sponsored by the Locke Foundation in late September, 44% of voters support Beasley from the Democratic Party versus 43.7% of voters who support Budd from the Republican Party.

This is not the only close contest. According to the survey, the Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives have the support of 47.5% of voters, narrowly surpassing the Democrats, who have the support of 44.2% of voters.

As for the state legislature, Republican candidates are outscoring the Democratic bloc 46.6% to 44.6%.

In these contests, Latino voters are crucial in shifting the political balance. Despite this, political parties are not doing enough to reach these voters.

Little representation despite Latino vote

Latinos account for 10.7% of North Carolina’s population, according to the 2020 Census. Yet there is a lack of representation when it comes to Latino candidates.

Out of the 2,000 candidates that will appear on the state ballot for the 2022 midterm elections, only 27 are Latino. This represents 1% of all candidates.

Across all of North Carolina, only 14 Latinos hold public office, none at the federal level or in Congress in Washington DC.

This is ironic because Latinos were the fastest growing demographic group in the state over the last 10 years. Moreover, that growth was one of the factors that allowed North Carolina to gain an additional seat in the House of Representatives, bringing us to our current total of 14 legislators.

Demographic projections for the next decade unequivocally indicate that Latinos will be a crucial political force. But this will not happen if we, as voters, stay home. In these midterm elections, more than ever, the Latino vote can make a difference. If you can vote, do your duty, because our vote counts.