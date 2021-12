WANTED: Hit and Run driver who killed pedestrian in crosswalk | If you know who killed Antonio Salazar, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward posible up to $5,000. | HPD 1516527-21 @houstonpolice | 8000 blk. Howard Dr #hounews https://t.co/5BVUsQ7u4P pic.twitter.com/ndK7ijPhtk