TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-77 South is shut down just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Blvd. for this 7 car crash. Please get off on Dave Lyle as an alternate route. The on ramp to 77 is blocked too. You’ll have to navigate your way to S. Anderson Rd. to get back on 77. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/GAYUOnLZec