As a reminder, effective January 1, 2022, the City of West Hollywood's minimum wage will be as follows:



➡️ Businesses with 49 or fewer employees: $15.00/hr

➡️ Businesses with 50 or more employees: $15.50/hr

➡️ Hotels: $17.64/hr



