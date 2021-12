On at 12/26/21, at approx 1045 AM, a male, 21, was waiting for a store to open when an individual made anti-Jewish statements and punched him in his face multiple times before fleeing on foot on 86th St towards 4th Ave in Brooklyn. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Szu8yLkbhy