CALENDAR ENTRY: Mornin', Charlotte! Thursday, May 26th starting at 10am we're going to be giving away the rest of our baby formula, 600+ units. We'll be at our Central Ave and Tuckaseegee Rd locations. Can't wait to see you out there again. Hang in there, #CLT! 💪✨♥️ pic.twitter.com/lbC7LsLWd6