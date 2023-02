Amanda Wood of #Concord has her mother-in-law to thank after a $200,000 win. “I gave her the money and she chose the ticket,” Wood said. Her Ruby Red 7’s ticket was from Monroe Discount Beverages on Morgan Mill Road in #Monroe. Congrats, Amanda! #NCLottery https://t.co/P6HCLSa60Z pic.twitter.com/7GTbWUVod1