Merrier together! ☕ + ✈️ Today, we launched our newest holiday aircraft, featuring our friends @Starbucks! Watch this aircraft come to life & don’t forget—today’s the LAST DAY to land our BOGO offer using code STARBUCKS. *Restrictions apply. Learn more: https://t.co/64988v8W7d pic.twitter.com/HtMLg7rGm6