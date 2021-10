NEED TO ID: Oct. 14 at 1:20 PM a woman entered the Food Lion, off Hwy. 557 in Clover. She handed the cashier a note, appeared to be in distress & said the man she was with was going to hurt her. She left with a Hispanic man, wearing a black shirt in a black GMC truck #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/DSJ3GRnFFX