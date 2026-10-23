Poll: Trump Losing Latino Support Weeks Before the Election

President Donald Trump’s support among Latino voters has fallen to 24%, while Democratic candidates lead Republicans by 27 percentage points in preferences for the House of Representatives, according to a recent national poll.

As reported by a new Pew Research Center survey conducted between September 28 and October 4, 2026, which included 774 registered Latino voters.

The results come just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections, when Americans will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives.

Who Would Latinos Vote for in the 2026 Elections?

According to the Pew Research Center, 51% of registered Latino voters prefer the Democratic candidate in their congressional district, compared with 24% who support the Republican candidate.

Another 18% do not yet know whom they will vote for, while 7% prefer another candidate. However, these preferences are not a prediction of the election outcome. Actual voter turnout could change the distribution of votes.

How Much Has Trump’s Approval Rating Fallen Among Latinos?

Only 24% of registered Latino voters currently approve of Donald Trump’s performance as president, down from 38% in February 2025.

The decline is even greater among Latinos who voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election. In that group, approval fell from 93% to 57%, a drop of 36 percentage points.

Despite this decline, 65% of those who voted for Trump in 2024 say they would support the Republican candidate in their congressional district.

Another 11% would vote for the Democratic candidate, while the rest are undecided or prefer other options.

7 in 10 Latinos Say Trump’s Policies Have Had a Negative Impact

The survey found that 70% of registered Latino voters believe the Trump administration’s policies have harmed Latinos.

In contrast, 12% believe the policies have been beneficial, and 16% say they have had no effect.

Additionally, 61% say the situation for Latinos in the United States is worse than it was a year ago. Only 11% believe it has improved, while 26% think it has remained the same.

Opinions vary considerably depending on respondents’ political party preferences.

Economy and Immigration Concern Latino Voters

The economy remains the top concern among Latino voters, according to the Pew Research Center. The survey points to growing economic pessimism, particularly over gasoline prices and unemployment.

Among Latinos who supported Trump in 2024, the percentage who rate the economy as good or excellent fell from 57% to 34%.

On immigration, 30% of those same voters believe the administration is doing too much to deport undocumented immigrants.

However, most in that group believe deportation policies strike an appropriate balance or should be stricter.

Are Latinos More Motivated to Vote?

The study also found increased electoral interest among Latinos who support Democratic candidates.

Seventy-seven percent consider which party controls Congress to be very important, compared with 58% in 2022.

Likewise, 53% say they are extremely motivated to vote, compared with 41% four years ago. Another 45% say they have thought a lot about the upcoming elections, up from 24% in 2022.

Meanwhile, 55% of all registered Latino voters consider their vote for Congress to be a vote against Trump. Fourteen percent view it as a vote in support of the president, while 30% say Trump does not have much influence on their decision.

In North Carolina, registered Latino voters can participate in early voting through October 31, ahead of the November 3 general election.

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